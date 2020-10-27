General Dynamics (GD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. General Dynamics has set its FY20 guidance at $11.00-11.10 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 11.00-11.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.55. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.