General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in General Electric by 49.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,592,000 after buying an additional 4,128,838 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 92,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 494,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 102,723 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.12.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

