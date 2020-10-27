General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Lifted by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 2.1% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in General Mills by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in General Mills by 90.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,419 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in General Mills by 63.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,963 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in General Mills by 33.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,209,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,231,000 after purchasing an additional 556,362 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

