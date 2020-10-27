Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.84.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after buying an additional 67,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after buying an additional 84,953 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after buying an additional 76,456 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after buying an additional 42,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 20.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,564,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,330,000 after buying an additional 261,840 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

