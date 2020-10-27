Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GGB. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Gerdau from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

GGB stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Gerdau by 73.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 171,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 224.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

