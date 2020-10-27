Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Getty Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Getty Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Getty Realty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.