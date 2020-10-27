Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SXYAY. Main First Bank raised Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of SXYAY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

Givaudan Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

