Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Global Partners has raised its dividend by 10.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.62. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 0.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

