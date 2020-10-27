Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 981 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,386% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

