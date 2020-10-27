Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.96.

GPI opened at $117.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $136.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $904,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

