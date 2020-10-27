GXChain (GXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.29 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00003059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000105 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001341 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000665 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,694,832 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

