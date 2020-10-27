Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Main First Bank raised shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $20.92 on Friday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

