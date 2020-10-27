Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $276.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 104.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 237,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 121,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

