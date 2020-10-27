Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.5-377.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.44 million.Harmonic also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.10-$0.18 EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $663.49 million, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Krall purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,349.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

