Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.10-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $120-130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.98 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.03-0.04 EPS.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $663.49 million, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In other news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.