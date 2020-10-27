Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (HHL.TO) (TSE:HHL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (HHL.TO) (TSE:HHL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

HHL stock opened at C$7.54 on Tuesday. Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF has a 1 year low of C$5.80 and a 1 year high of C$8.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.61.

