Hastings Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hastings Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HNGGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Hastings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hastings Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hastings Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Hastings Group stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Hastings Group has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26.

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of private car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

