HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.06.

Eyenovia stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $71.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,069,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,546.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,198,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,593,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyenovia stock. Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Shone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

