HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $149.00 at Piper Sandler

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

NYSE:HCA opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

