HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

HCI Group stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $396.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $62.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.32 million. Equities analysts expect that HCI Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HCI Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in HCI Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HCI Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

