HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. HealthStream’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

HealthStream stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $669.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

