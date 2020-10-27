Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of HTLF opened at $35.00 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $107,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at $132,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,140.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $204,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after buying an additional 171,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 46,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,157,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29,219 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

