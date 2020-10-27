HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 12% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $225.76 million and approximately $598,848.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00004972 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003410 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000384 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000611 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.