HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HLFFF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Commerzbank assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

HelloFresh stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

