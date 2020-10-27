Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given “Hold” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $97.66 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $97.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.16.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.