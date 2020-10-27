Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.16.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

