Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HESAY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $97.66 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $97.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average is $83.16.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

