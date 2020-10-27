Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.76 million. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HESM stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $312.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

