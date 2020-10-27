Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.06 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -453.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729,828 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,557 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,999 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,583,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,880 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

