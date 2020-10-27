Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

