Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$26.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Home Capital Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$24.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$13.67 and a 12 month high of C$35.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.35.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$132.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 3.3612833 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

