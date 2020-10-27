Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $276.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.24. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

