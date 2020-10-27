Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of HOPE opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.67. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

