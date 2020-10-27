Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

HNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Huaneng Power International from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Huaneng Power International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huaneng Power International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:HNP opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

