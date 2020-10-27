Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $19,126,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 101.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 55,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 84,842 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

