Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.23. Hubbell also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.60.

HUBB opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

