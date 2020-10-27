Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. Hubbell also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.60.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

