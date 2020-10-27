Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.22 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.77.

TSE:HBM opened at C$6.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -4.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.56.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

