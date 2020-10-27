Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hycroft Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $8.06 on Friday. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer. It has interests in the Hycroft gold and silver mine that covers approximately 72,000 acres located to the west of Winnemucca and straddles Humboldt and Pershing Counties in Nevada. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

