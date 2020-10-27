ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $217.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ICON Public from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $191.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $215.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ICON Public by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ICON Public by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at $2,588,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

