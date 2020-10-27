ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,603 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.60% of ImmunoGen worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMGN stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.06.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

