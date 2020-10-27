Impinj (PI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Impinj to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PI stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Impinj has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $681.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 2.24.

PI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Impinj news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

