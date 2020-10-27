Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $142.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $136.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 143.12%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $610,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,375.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

