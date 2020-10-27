Insider Selling: Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Sells C$38,600.00 in Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Joanna Bailey sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total value of C$38,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$332,056.50.

Joanna Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Joanna Bailey sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$94,800.00.

TSE:LGD opened at C$1.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.77. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.23 million and a PE ratio of -46.50.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) from C$2.70 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

