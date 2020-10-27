Insider Selling: Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Sells C$94,800.00 in Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Joanna Bailey sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$94,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,050 shares in the company, valued at C$402,046.80.

Joanna Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) alerts:

On Thursday, October 22nd, Joanna Bailey sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total value of C$38,600.00.

Shares of LGD stock opened at C$1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.77. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$2.40. The firm has a market cap of $456.23 million and a P/E ratio of -46.50.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) from C$2.70 to C$2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

About Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO)

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.