Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$168.00 at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$157.82.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock opened at C$141.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$142.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$137.47. Intact Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$104.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.65. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.569999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at C$1,013,830.40. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.83, for a total transaction of C$116,661.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$716,301.73.

About Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

