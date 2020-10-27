Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $45.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 213.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

