Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Intel stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 127,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 105,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 155,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,851,635 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 94,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

