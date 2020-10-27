Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.76.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

