Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.76.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.40. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after buying an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

